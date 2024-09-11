Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

