Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

