Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DEI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 76,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

