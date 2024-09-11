Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$15.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.88.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.