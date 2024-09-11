Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$15.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.88.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.53 and a 52-week high of C$14.30.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

