DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) to Issue GBX 0.75 Dividend

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DSW Capital Stock Performance

LON:DSW opened at GBX 60.92 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market cap of £13.36 million, a PE ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.69. DSW Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at DSW Capital

In related news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,508.04). In other news, insider James A. T. Dow bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,508.04). Also, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,000.13). 75.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

