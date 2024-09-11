Dye & Durham Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Dye & Durham Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded down C$0.49 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.77. 13,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,222. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.70.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The company had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.0940717 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Further Reading

