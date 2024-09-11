Dye & Durham Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Dye & Durham Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded down C$0.49 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.77. 13,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,222. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.70.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The company had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.0940717 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
