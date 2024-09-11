Earlypay Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:EPY)

Earlypay Limited (ASX:EPY – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Earlypay Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.01.
About Earlypay
