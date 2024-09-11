Earlypay Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:EPY)

Earlypay Limited (ASX:EPY – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.01.

Earlypay Limited offers financial solutions to businesses in Australia. It operates through Invoice Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. The company offers invoice factoring and discounting, and clean energy finance services, as well as business line of credit. It also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term financing.

