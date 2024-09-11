Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Up 1.1%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $292.10 and last traded at $288.16. Approximately 412,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,162,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.18.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.53 and its 200-day moving average is $311.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 90.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $419,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $3,263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,653,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.