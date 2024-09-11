Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $910.69 and last traded at $901.50. Approximately 542,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,038,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $901.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $895.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $830.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

