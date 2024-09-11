ELIS 24 Hour Volume Hits $73,407.46 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. ELIS has a total market cap of $20.20 million and approximately $73,407.46 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0992988 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,850.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

