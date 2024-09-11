Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $95.99

Shares of Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.99 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 98.80 ($1.29). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 1,060,274 shares traded.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.65. The company has a market capitalization of £588.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,094.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27.

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

