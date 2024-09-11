Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.561 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,122. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$21.11 and a 52 week high of C$33.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$761.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 4.0307018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EDV. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDV

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.