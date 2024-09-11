Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Energean Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON ENOG traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 896.50 ($11.72). 271,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.44 and a beta of 0.85. Energean has a 1 year low of GBX 807.50 ($10.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,233 ($16.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 979.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,041.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energean

In other news, insider Andrew Donald Bartlett purchased 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 998 ($13.05) per share, for a total transaction of £55,428.92 ($72,484.53). 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.63) to GBX 1,565 ($20.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

