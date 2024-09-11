Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $5.82 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $5.82 million and $394,393.68 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00040701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,787,749 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

