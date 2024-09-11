Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives $79.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enova International stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.92 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at $35,323,526.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

