Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) vs. ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Financial Analysis

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 12.12% 18.97% 13.23% Enphase Energy 9.12% 17.30% 4.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARM and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $3.50 billion 38.12 $306.00 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $2.29 billion 6.18 $438.94 million $1.92 54.48

Analyst Ratings

Enphase Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARM.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ARM and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 1 10 16 1 2.61 Enphase Energy 3 10 18 0 2.48

ARM presently has a consensus target price of $121.56, indicating a potential downside of 4.45%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $128.89, indicating a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than ARM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARM beats Enphase Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

