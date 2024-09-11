Entain (LON:ENT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.91) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.95).
In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler acquired 555,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £3,220,931.40 ($4,212,019.62). 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
