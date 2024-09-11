Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Decreased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.95.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.