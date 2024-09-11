Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.
Shares of TCBI opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $640,275.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
