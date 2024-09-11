Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PBF Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

PBF opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,042,098 shares in the company, valued at $700,237,577.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,017,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,572,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,422 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,832,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

