Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Tops $2.70 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $18.15 or 0.00032275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $86.75 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,257.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.86 or 0.00582887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00108178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00297204 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087468 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,697,530 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

