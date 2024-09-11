ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on September 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2297 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.21.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Up 0.1 %
CEFD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
