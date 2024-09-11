ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

See Also

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.