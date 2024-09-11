Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

