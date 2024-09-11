Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after buying an additional 580,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $66.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.