Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,873 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 252.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

GAB stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading

