Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

