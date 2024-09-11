Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,449 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.36% of Evolus worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 84.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 185,532 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $1,907,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Evolus by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 67,678 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 5,627.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

