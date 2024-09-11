Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 106.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 409,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

