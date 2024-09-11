Factorial Partners LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000. Seaboard comprises approximately 2.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Seaboard as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Seaboard by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,099.06 on Wednesday. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,955.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3,850.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

