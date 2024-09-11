Factorial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 3.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $260,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,324,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

