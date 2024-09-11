Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 2.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.