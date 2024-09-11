Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,664,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $262.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

