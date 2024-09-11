Factorial Partners LLC Sells 40,400 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of ZimVie worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 518.6% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 172,750.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 525,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $9,297,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,259,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

ZimVie Stock Performance

ZimVie stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZimVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.14.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 63.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

