FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VB opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

