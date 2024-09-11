Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 1.4 %

FMNB stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $16.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,749 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

