FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) versus Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and FB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bank of Santa Clarita alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FB Financial $748.95 million 2.85 $120.22 million $2.38 19.08

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A FB Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Santa Clarita and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

FB Financial has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.75%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A FB Financial 15.34% 10.24% 1.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FB Financial beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices in the southeastern United States; direct-to-consumer internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company operates full-service bank branches and limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Florence, Huntsville, Alabama, Bowling Green, and Kentucky; and mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Santa Clarita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Santa Clarita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.