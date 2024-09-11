Financial Review: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) versus Scepter (OTCMKTS:BRZL)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Scepter (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Scepter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scepter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. Given Sow Good’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Scepter.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Scepter N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Scepter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $41.61 million 2.75 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -32.20 Scepter N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -12.50

Scepter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scepter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Scepter

Scepter Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc. and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

