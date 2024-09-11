Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$37.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.89. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$33.77 and a 52-week high of C$44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.9564787 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,055.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,841 shares of company stock valued at $298,189. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

