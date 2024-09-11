First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FCAP opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%.

In related news, Director John Shireman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

