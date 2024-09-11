First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.04

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $10.00. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1,889 shares traded.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $125.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.86 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 130.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

