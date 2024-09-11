First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Increased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. First Horizon makes up approximately 1.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,487,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,929 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,721,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in First Horizon by 499.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,009,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,700 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

FHN opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

