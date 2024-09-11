First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FN stock opened at C$37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 10.11. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.0237325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 41,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475,459.70. Insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

