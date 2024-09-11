First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSFG opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Savings Financial Group

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.