First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Position Lifted by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

