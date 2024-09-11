Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 11,229 shares.The stock last traded at $42.82 and had previously closed at $42.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

Firstsun Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

Further Reading

