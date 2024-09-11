Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

