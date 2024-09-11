Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading 6.8% Higher

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 36,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,379,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
A number of research firms have commented on FCU. Haywood Securities raised shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
