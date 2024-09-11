FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 50,469 shares.The stock last traded at $24.85 and had previously closed at $24.98.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

