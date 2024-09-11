FNB Bancorp, Inc. (FBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

FNB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FBIP stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. FNB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for FNB Bancorp (OTC:FBIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.